FOYLE CUP FOOTBALL: Day Three Results

The third day of the Hughes Insurance Foyle Cup one of the most important days of the week (bar the finals) as group matches came to a close in all competitions except under 14 and under 16.

The large attendances at the mini soccer continued across all the venues as family members in huge numbers were encouraging the younger players at under age to display their wonderful, expressive skills.

Bright Stars James Kelly celebrates his goal with team mates

With 345 teams competing there will be 1358 games played during the 6 days of the event - in comparison the Premier League in England play but 380 games in a full season.

Day Three Results

Under 9

Lagan Harps 6 v 0 Sion Swifts, Hillsborough B.2 v 1 Coleraine FC, Oxford Utd 0 v 3 Maiden City , Killea FC 0 v 5 Ballinamallard Colts, Sion Swifts 1 v 2 Hillsborough B., Kilmac Acad 2 v 2 Tristar Jun, Don Bosco Colts 0 v 10 Glentoran Ac, Ballinamallard Colts 4 v 1 Oxford Utd, Tristar Jun 0 v 3 Lagan Harps, Coleraine FC 1 v 1 Kilmac Acad, Glentoran Ac 9 v 1 Killea FC, Maiden City 7 v 0 Don Bosco Colts, Culmore FC 2 v 4 Glen Rovers, Ballinmallard FC 0 v 2 Milford Utd, Portrush FC 0 v 0 Clooney SS, Letterkenny R 0 v 4 Mfelt Sky B, Mountjoy Utd 0 v 6 Culmore FC, Glen Rovers 2 v 1 Tristar Colts, Carn FC 0 v 1 Foyle Harps, Clooney SS 0 v 4 Letterkenny R, Milford Utd 2 v 1 Mountjoy Utd, Tristar Colts 3 v 3 Ballinmallard FC, Foyle Harps 0 v 1 Portrush FC, Mfelt Sky B 7 v 0 Carn FC, Don Boscos 0 v 1 Moyola Pk FC, Strabane Colts 0 v 8 Aileach FC, Newell FC 0 v 1 Newhill Fc, Limavady Utd Colts 0 v 3 Ballymoney Utd, B Peacock YL 3 v 3 Ballyraine FC, Moyola Pk FC 6 v 0 Strabane Colts, Illistrin FC 2 v 0 Trojans FC, Newhill Fc 2 v 0 Limavady Utd Colts, Ballyraine FC 0 v 1 Don Boscos, Aileach FC 0 v 1 B Peacock YL, Trojans FC 0 v 1 Newell FC, Ballymoney Utd 3 v 2 Illistrin FC, Limavady Utd 0 v 1 Tristar FC, Glentoran Ac Colts 3 v 0 Strabane Ath, Mfelt S Blue Colts 2 v 2 Lagan Harps Colts

Tobermore goalkeeper Matthew Clark looks back as this 25 yard lob lands in the back of the nets

Under 10

Buncrana Hearts 0 v 2 Oliver Pkt FC, Lagan Harps 0 v 0 Eglinton Eagles, Maiden City 2 v 1 Ballyraine FC, Carniny Y 0 v 1 B Peacock YL, Oxford Colts 1 v 2 Redcastle Y, Mountjoy Utd 0 v 13 Hillsboro Boys, East Coast Strs 0 v 3 Trojans FC, Buncrana Hearts 0 v 0 Lagan Harps, Clooney SS 2 v 1 Carniny Y, Foyle Harps 0 v 10 Maiden City, Sion Swifts 1 v 4 Milford Utd, Culmore FC 1 v 3 Oxford Colts, East Coast Strs 2 v 1 Glen Rovers, Trojans FC 1 v 1 Oliver Pkt FC, Ballinamallard FC 16 v 0 Clooney SS, Ballyraine FC 1 v 2 Foyle Harps, Redcastle Y 1 v 2 Culmore FC, Milford Utd 1 v 1 Mountjoy Utd, Tristar Colts 0 v 2 Aileach FC, Illistrin FC 1 v 0 Clonmany Shamrocks, South Donegal SB 0 v 5 Coleraine FC, Hillsboro BoysJun 2 v 0 Mfelt S B. Colts, Ballyraine Colts 0 v 0 Limavady Utd, Carn FC 0 v 1 Strabane Ath, Clonmany Shamrocks 2 v 3 Northend Utd, Aileach FC 0 v 0 Phoenix Ath, Cockhill Celtic 3 v 0 Don Boscos, Coleraine FC 5 v 1 Hillsboro BoysJun, Strabane Ath 4 v 1 Don Bosco Colts, Limavady Utd 2 v 1 Oxford Sunnyside, Dungiven Celtic 1 v 0 Illistrin FC, Phoenix Ath 1 v 1 Tristar Colts, Don Boscos 2 v 1 Ballymoor FC, S B. Colts 2 v 1 South Donegal SB, Don Bosco Colts 0 v 1 Carn FC, Oxford Sunnyside 1 v 3 Oliver Pkt Colts, Kick Start FC 1 v 1 Quigley PS, Illies Celtic 0 v 2 Limavady U.Colts, Top of Hill Celtic 1 v 1 Leterkenny R, Ballymoney Utd 4 v 1 Oliver Pkt Jun, Quigley PS 2 v 4 Tristar FC, Clooney SS Colts 2 v 0 Illies Celtic, Leterkenny R 0 v 5 Oxford Utd, Mfelt Sky Blues 0 v 0 Ballymoney Utd, Hillsboro B Colts 2 v 0 Clooney SS Colts, Tristar FC 3 v 1 Kick Start FC, Oxford Utd 2 v 0 Top of Hill Celtic, Larne FC 3 v 0 Mfelt Sky Blues

Under 11

Eglinton Eagles 0 v 5 Inishowen YL, Oliver Pkt FC 3 v 1 Fintown Harps, Sion Swifts 3 v 0 South Donegal SB, Kick Start 0 v 1 Lagan Harps, FC Corinthians 0 v 3 Drumkeen Utd, Ballyraine Utd 0 v 1 Limavady U Y, Inishowen YL 3 v 1 Hamilton Acad., Mid Ulster YL 0 v 1 Oliver Pkt FC, South Donegal SB 0 v 0 Ballinamallard Fc, Oliver Pkt Colts 1 v 2 Kick Start, Drumkeen Utd 0 v 1 Warrenpoint T, Tristar Colts 0 v 1 Ballyraine Utd, Hamilton Acad. 5 v 0 Eglinton Eagles, Maiden City 0 v 2 Mid Ulster YL, Ballycastle Utd 1 v 0 Oliver Pkt Colts, Ballinamallard Fc 1 v 1 Sion Swifts, Warrenpoint T 0 v 0 FC Corinthians, Oxford Colts 0 v 1 Tristar Colts, Clooney SS 0 v 1 Bt Stars FC, Coleraine FC 3 v 2 Culmore FC, Ballymoor FC 0 v 1 B Peacock YL, Foyle Harps FC 1 v 0 Cappry Rovers, Ballymoney Utd 0 v 2 Roe Valley Y, Killea FC 1 v 7 Glentoran Ac, Bt Stars FC 0 v 1 East Coast Strikers, Raphoe Town 2 v 1 Coleraine FC, Trojans FC 0 v 0 Ballymoor FC, Cappry Rovers 0 v 2 Dungannon Utd, Don Boscos 2 v 0 Killea FC, Newtowne Y 4 v 0 Newbuildings FC, East Coast Strikers 2 v 0 Hillsboro Boys Colts, Culmore FC 2 v 3 Raphoe Town, Dungannon Utd 1 v 0 Foyle Harps FC, B Peacock YL 0 v 1 Hillsbor Boys, Newbuildings FC 1 v 2 Ballymoney Utd, Glentoran Ac 7 v 1 Don Boscos, Tristar FC 2 v 0 Milford Utd, Magherafelt S.B. 0 v 0 Larne Y, Top of Hill Celtic 1 v 2 llistrin FC, Bonagee Utd 0 v 1 Kilmac Ac, Milford Utd 0 v 0 Finn Harps, Strabane Ath 2 v 1 Magherafelt S.B., llistrin FC 4 v 0 Dergview FC, Oxford Utd 2 v 2 Bonagee Utd, Rosario FC 0 v 1 Strabane Ath, Finn Harps 1 v 2 Tristar FC, Dungiven Celtic 0 v 5 Oxford Utd, Dergview FC 1 v 0 Top of Hill Celtic

Under 12

Inishowen YL 5 v 0 Mfelt Sky Blues, Dungannon Utd 0 v 4 Sheff Utd, Oliver Pkt FC 1 v 5 B Peacock YL, Clifonville FC 2 v 0 East Donegal SB, Eglinton Eagles 0 v 4 Donegal SB, Warrenpoint Town 4 v 0 Oxford Utd, Tristar FC 10 v 0 Coleraine FC, Institute FC 0 v 4 South Donegal SB

Under 13

St Marys FC 1 v 2 Derry Colts, Finn Harps 0 v 1 East Donegal SB, TUS Altenberge (DE) 2 v 0 Carniny Youth, Glenavon FC 2 v 1 Derry & District, Mountjoy Utd 2 v 1 Mfelt Sky Blues, Limavady Utd 1 v 1 South Donegal SB, Altrincham FC 1 v 3 Cabinteeley FC, GPS FC Bayern 3 v 0 Ballinamallard FC, Tristar FC 4 v 0 B Peacock YL, Newell FC 3 v 1 Inishowen Yl, Fivemiletown Utd 1 v 6 Mid Ulster YL, Coleraine FC 1 v 2 Sion Swifts, Oliver Pkt 2 v 2 Foyle Harps, Donegal SB 1 v 0 Maiden City Ac, Partick Thistle 0 v 11 Glentoran FC, Ballycastle Y 0 v 1 Roe Valley

Under 14

Derry Colts 1 v 0 Letterkenny FC, Hillsboro Boys 1 v 3 Tampa Bay, Strabane Ath 1 v 9 FD Suomi (FI), Donegal SBoys 1 v 2 Oliver Pkt, Inishowen YL 0 v 0 First Choice Soccer, Foyle Harps 0 v 2 Celtic FC, Oliver Pkt Colts 0 v 4 South Donegal SB, Oxford Utd 3 v 2 Tollymore Utd, St Mary’s FC 0 v 0 B Peacock YL, Tristar FC 3 v 7 Ardstraw Utd, Sion Swifts v Finn Harps

Under 15

Norwich City 2 v 4 Crusaders FC, Derry City 13 v 0 Tobermore United, Inishowen YL 2 v 2 Carniny Y, Donegal SB 0 v 6 Finn Harps, Maiden City AC 2 v 1 Trojans FC, Culmore FC 1 v 4 Maiden City Colts, Tristar FC 1 v 2 St Marys FC, B Peacock YL 1 v 4 Newry United, Kildrum FC 3 v 0 Don Boscos FC, Dergview FC 1 v 3 Institute FC

Under 16

Ballymacash R 0 v 4 Oxford Utd, Aileach FC 1 v 1 Limavady Utd, Draperstown FC 2 v 6 Everton America, Ardstraw Y 0 v 2 Inishowen YL, Carniny Y 1 v 2 Hillsboro Boys