Darren has Europe on his mind

Darren McCauley says he and his Coleraine team-mates are determined to secure European football for the club and the town.

The Bannsiders are on the brink of qualifying for next season’s Europa League - they are six points ahead of Cliftonville with three games left to play.

“Securing European football would not just provide a massive lift for the club but the town as a whole,” he told Times Sport

“Everyone wants it, and us as players are really focused on it because you don’t want to go through your career not having played in Europe.”

Coleraine travel to Crusaders tonight (Tuesday) knowing a positive result will all but secure qualification.

“It will be another tough battle against Crusaders, it’s never easy playing them,” said McCauley.

“They are a strong, physical side and they are champions for a reason. Seaview is a difficult place to go, but I have every confidence we can get something from the game.”

McCauley came off the bench to score his third goal in three games on Saturday.

And if he plays at Seaview it will be his 100th appearance for the club.

“I’m very proud to be on the brink of 100 games for the club, I never thought I would get to that milestone,” he said.

“As a player you sometimes lose track of the number of appearances you have made, but, as I say, I am very proud to achieve this with Coleraine.”

Meanwhile, Coleraine has been gripped by Irish Cup final fever.

Fans have erected flags around the town and local businesses are also showing their support.

The club are offering the winners of their window design competition TWO tickets to the final on May 6th!