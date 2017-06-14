Coleraine set to launch new kit

CX+Sport has been confirmed as the new kit supplier of Northern Ireland Danske Bank Premiership side, Coleraine FC.

The Bannsiders will become the first Irish League club to link-up with CX+Sport who will supply each Coleraine FC side, from first-team through to the Academy, with playing kits, training apparel and equipment.

The club’s new 2017/2018 home and away shirts will be launched on Friday night, June 16 in the Coleraine FC Social Club, with the event commencing at 7pm.

A limited number of home and away shirts will be available to buy on the night.

Further purchases will be available on the Coleraine FC club shop in the coming weeks.

As part of the deal, an online club shop will be developed which will allow supporters to purchase Coleraine FC kits and merchandise and have them delivered free of charge to the club shop for collection.

Based in Co Louth, CX+Sport was established in 2015 by Horseware Ireland - an internationally renowned brand in the design and development of elite equestrian clothing.

CX+Sport is the current kit manufacturer of reigning League of Ireland champions Dundalk FC and their Louth neighbours, Drogheda United as well as a host of junior football, rugby, basketball and GAA clubs around the country.

Meanwhile the Bannsiders kick start their pre-0season campaign this Saturday, June 17th, with a friendly against Welsh outfit Bangor City at The Showgrounds (KO 1pm).

The following Saturday will see Derry City travelling to the Ballycastle Road with a 2pm kick-off.

Coleraine will then be waiting to hear the outcome of next Monday’s Europa League Qualifying first round draw

They will then be in competitive action in the Europa League with both ties scheduled for Thursday 29th June and Thursday 6th July.

Oran Kearney’s men will travel to Portadown on Saturday 15th July (kick off 3pm), before a trip over the mountain to face Limavady on Saturday 22nd July (kick off 3pm).