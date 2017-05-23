Bamber and Nixon fire Wakehurst to O’Gorman Cup glory against Glebe

Wakehurst are basking in the glory of their weekend O’Gorman Cup win over Ballymoney rivals Glebe Rangers.

The Ballymena boys got their hands on the silverware thanks to a 2-0 win at Antrim’s Allen Park.

Glebe were early on the attack and in a crowded goalmouth on six minutes, the ball was cleared off the Wakehurst goals line. This was a let-off for Wakehurst who were then pushed back by an eager Glebe attacking force but keeper Findlay was in good form.

Glebe had the ball in the net from a 38th minute corner but the referee was on the spot and ruled the goal out for pushing.

The second half saw Wakehurst attack and from a long throw into the penalty box, Ryan Bamber headed the ball into the top corner.

With the lead to defend, Wakehurst changed their tactics and defended deep, using the ball over the top to good advantage.

The game was in the fifth minute of stoppage time when a long clearance by Wakehurst saw Zac Barr make good ground before slipping the ball to Stuart Nixon who wrong footed the Glebe defenders before slotting the ball into the bottom corner as the referee blew the final whistle.

At the end of the game, League chairman Ian Shiels thanked the match officials and both teams for their Sporting performance before presenting the cup to the Wakehurst captain, Ryan Bamber.