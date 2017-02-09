Ballymena League

Glebe Rangers picked up another three points on Saturday in their quest for the Ballymena and Provinical Intermediate League title.

Jason Wilmont’s side proved too strong for Ballynure Old Boys at the Riada Stadium.

This was probably the best performance of the season by Glebe but one Ballynure will want to put behind them.

Glebe went in front after Ricky Dunlop scored in the eighth minute then followed this with his second goal in the 20th minute.

Half-time saw Glebe still two goals in front then on the 80th minute Ricky Dunlop completed his hat-trick followed by Luke Mitchell scoring the fourth in the 85th minute.

League leaders Coagh United also picked up a win in a tight encounter at Desertmartin.

There was little to choose between the teams during the fist-half and though both had chances at half-time no goals had been scored.

Things changed on 55 minutes when Andy Neil scored putting Coagh in front. Desertmartin hit back with Jamie O’Neil scoring the equaliser in the 65th minute.

Both teams then went for the winning goal which went to Coagh after James Ferguson scored on the 85th minute.

Second placed Wakehurst edged out Dunloy.

Chances had to be worked for in the fist-half and as a result there were few good goal scoring opportunities for each team.

One chance there was when Wakehurst were awarded corner kick which saw Kyle Crawford open the scoring from close range separating the teams at half-time.

Dunloy got back on level terms after John John McFerran scored in the 61st minute and it looked like a draw was on the cards.

Time was beginning to run down when Zac Barr put over a good cross which saw Stuart Nixon tap the ball home in the 78th minute that won the game for Wakehurst.

Newtowne took an early lead against Sofia Farmer after Rory O’Reilly converted a penalty in the 9th minute. Sofialevelled through Stephen Hamill in the 23rd minute. Half-time was almost on the blow when Oisin Hassan put Newtowne back in front. Sofia got caught again as Jack Heaney was on hand to score the all important third goal for Newtowne in the 75th minute.