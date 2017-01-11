Allan commits future to Coleraine

Oran Kearney has spoken of his delight after completing a deal to keep striker Jordan Allan at The Showgrounds for the rest of the season.

The in-form front man has scored three times in his last two games and Kearney is delighted to have such a wealth of striking options at his disposal.

Jordan has done really well for us so we are delighted that he has committed his immediate future to the club Oran Kearney, Coleraine FC

“Jordan has done really well for us so we are delighted that he has committed his immediate future to the club,” he said.

“There were a number of clubs interested in taking Jordan, but he is enjoying his football here, you can see that in how he is playing, and we were determined to keep him.

“We have worked hard to keep Jordan here, and it’s another big plus for us after the signings of Eoin Bradley and Ciaron Harkin.

“December was a tough month with key players missing , but now to have James McLaughlin and also Gary Twigg back, along with the signing of Eoin and the re-signing of Jordan, it’s a huge boost to all of us.

“Goals win games and I’m long enough in this league to know it’s at the top end of the pitch where it makes or breaks you.

“We now have great variety and quality in our striking options, which will stand us in good stead for the rest of the season.”