Danny Buchan to make debut at Neil Robinson Memorial meeting

Pirelli National Superstock 1000 title leader Danny Buchan is set to return to Bishopscourt again in July for the Mid Antrim 150 Club’s annual Neil Robinson Memorial meeting.

The Essex rider is popular with Northern Ireland fans after becoming a regular at the Sunflower Trophy races in recent seasons, with Buchan clinching the prestigious trophy at his first attempt in 2014 and retaining the silverware the following year.

His stranglehold was broken last October by Ulsterman Glenn Irwin, who won the headline race on the PBM Be Wiser Ducati from fellow British Superbike contender Christian Iddon (Tyco BMW).

Buchan finished on the podium in third and will be aiming to turn the tables this October, but first the 24-year-old has to take care of business at Bishopscourt at the two-day Neil Robinson meeting, which takes place on Saturday and Sunday, July 8-9.

Buchan, who wrapped up a dominant double at Knockhill on the Morello Kawasaki to stretch his British championship lead to 33 points over Bennetts Suzuki rider Richard Cooper, will be a red-hot favourite to secure the spoils at the Co Down circuit.

His chief opposition currently includes fellow Superstock 1000 rider Carl Phillips on the MD Racing Suzuki, plus last year’s Masters Superbike champion Robert English on the IFS Yamaha R1.

The Irish Short Circuit Championship meeting will be sponsored by Sean Crawford of MJF Building Services.

A full programme of Irish and Ulster Championship races will be held on the Saturday, with Sunday’s schedule counting towards the Ulster Championship only.

The showpiece Neil Robinson Memorial race is open to Superbike and Supersport machines and the club will also run a race in tribute to Neil’s brother Donny, who was sadly killed at the North West 200 in 1999. This race will be open to the fastest qualifiers from the Supertwins, Pre Injection and Lightweight Supersport classes.

The winners’ trophy and prize money has been donated by Noel and Wilbert Robinson of Slemish Spring Water.

Both of the feature races will be held as part of Sunday’s programme.

Admission is £10 per day, or £15 for a weekend pass (including programme).