Classic TT: Practice on hold until Tuesday

Practice for the Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix was cancelled on Monday due to poor weather.

The organisers consulted with Met Office officials and called off the Festival of Motorcycling practice sessions as a result of persistent rain and low lying mist over the Mountain.

Tuesday’s practice schedule is due to go ahead as planned, weather permitting, with roads closing from 6pm.

Practice got underway on Saturday evening around the Mountain Course, when Horst Saiger posted the fastest time on the Greenall Kawasaki at 117.18mph.

Michael Dunlop is due to be in action on Tuesday evening after missing Saturday’s sessions as he competed in the Ulster Rally.

Dunlop will make his debut in the Lightweight race on Saturday on the Turner Racing Yamaha TZ250 and also competes for Black Eagle Racing on an MV Agusta in the Senior race.

The Ballymoney man is also aiming to retain his Superbike title next Monday on the Team Winfield Suzuki.