BSB: Glenn Irwin sustains 'suspected dislocated shoulder and elbow' in crash

Glenn Irwin looks set to miss this weekend’s fourth round of the MCE British Superbike Championship at Knockhill in Scotland after crashing during the first free practice session on Friday.

The Carrick rider came off his PBM Be Wiser Ducati on the exit of turn 6 and was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. The session was red-flagged as a result.

A team statement said he had suffered a suspected dislocated shoulder and elbow and was ‘undergoing scans and treatment this afternoon’.

Irwin, who won the feature Superbike race at the North West 200 for Paul Bird’s team at his first attempt in May, is in his second year on the Panigale.

He finished on the rostrum in the opening round with third place in race two at Donington and claimed his best result yet with an excellent ride to second at Oulton Park. The Ulster rider is currently fifth in the championship standings after the first three rounds.

Meanwhile, Tyco BMW’s Christian Iddon could also miss the remainder of the weekend after crashing between turn 8 and turn 9, bringing out the red flags.

Iddon was taken to hospital for treatment on an arm wound and later revealed he faces an operation on Saturday. The Northern Ireland-based TAS Racing team could find themselves having no riders on the grid for Sunday’s BSB races, with Davide Giugliano having left the team in an 'amicable split' confirmed this week.

Team manager Philip Neill is aiming to sign a second rider alongside Iddon for the next round at Snetterton.

Ballinamallard’s Josh Elliott has been brought into the Tyco BMW fold this weekend to compete in the Superstock 1000 race as a replacement for Ian Hutchinson, who sustained a broken leg after crashing in the Senior TT.

Leon Haslam was also a faller on Friday on the JG Speedfit Kawasaki and has been ruled out of the BSB races after being knocked out in the incident in FP1. Haslam has also suffered a ‘couple of cracked vertebrae’ according to team manager Jack Valentine.