BSB: Davide Giugliano and Tyco BMW part company

Davide Giugliano has parted company from Northern Ireland’s TAS Racing team in an ‘amicable’ split.

The Italian rider was injured in a crash during free practice at round two of the MCE British Superbike Championship at Brands Hatch.

A statement from the Tyco BWM team said a longer than anticipated recovery period was the reason both parties had opted to terminate their agreement.

Team manager Philip Neill said: “It’s with deep regret that the current circumstances have not allowed us to complete the 2017 British Superbike season with Davide, as we had very high hopes of producing a strong championship campaign.

“However, the most important thing at this time, is that Davide recovers fully from his injuries before deciding where his future lies. Taking all of that into consideration, we wish him well with his recovery and any future projects.”

Former World Superbike rider Giugliano said the decision was made jointly following talks with the Moneymore-based team.

“Unfortunately, my rehabilitation work following the injury still needs more time. Taking this into consideration, the team and I have jointly agreed on an early termination to the agreement,” he said.

“This will allow Tyco BMW to continue in the championship in the best possible way, letting me focus on my full recovery, in order to return to riding as soon as possible. I would like to say thank you to Philip Neill, the TAS Racing team and BMW for their work and co-operation. I wish all the guys at TAS the best in the current season and the future.”

A replacement is currently being sought to join Christian Iddon in the BSB class for the remainder of the season, starting from round five at Snetterton. An announcement is expected early next week.

Carrick’s Alastair Seeley replaced Giugliano at Oulton Park on the Tyco BMW Superbike as part of his preparations for the North West 200.

This weekend, Ballinamallard’s Josh Elliott has been called into the team to replace Ian Hutchinson in the Superstock class after the Yorkshire rider sustained a broken femur in a crash at the Isle of Man TT.