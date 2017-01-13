Big names turn out for launch of NI Motorcycle Festival

The 2017 Blackhorse Northern Ireland Motorcycle Festival was officially launched at the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn on Thursday, where Lee Johnston, Ryan Farquhar, Alastair Seeley and Andy Reid were among the special guests.

The annual motorcycling extravaganza, promoted by Billy and Marty Nutt, has become one of the most popular fixtures on the annual calendar and will take place over three days next month from February 3-5.

In addition to Thursday’s star names, four-time World Superbike champion Carl Fogarty will attend the show next month, while top international road racer Ian Hutchinson will also make the trip to Northern Ireland for the event.

The Mayor of Lisburn, Councillor Brian Bloomfield, was also present at the launch and highlighted the wide-ranging appeal of the festival.

“The Council is delighted to have this prestigious event again in this area offering thousands of motorcycle fans the opportunity to view motorcycles, meet famous racers and hear about bike safety,” he said.

“I would like to commend the organisers on all their hard work developing this three-day programme.”

Many of the new models launched by manufacturers will be on display, and it is hoped Honda’s all-new Fireblade will be on show next month along with the latest Kawasaki, BMW, Triumph, Suzuki, Yamaha, KTM and Harley Davidson machines.

The Motorcycle Racing Association (MRA) will again host the ‘Motocross Village’ while the Temple Club will run the David Jefferies Memorial Supermoto event outside the centre on the Saturday and Sunday.

The Northern Ireland Karting Association (NIKA) will also be represented along with the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (MCUI).

Opening times: Friday, February 3 (2pm-10pm); Saturday, February 4 and Sunday, February 5 (10am-5pm).

Admission: Adults £12 (senior citizens £6). Children U16 admitted free.