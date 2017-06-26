Yellow weather warning for rain on Tuesday

Hold any plans for outside parties on Tuesday as Northern Ireland is expected to experience "very heavy rainfall".

A yellow Met Office weather warning has been issued for "some very heavy rainfall over parts of Northern Ireland during Tuesday afternoon".

Met Office weather warning

The weather warning is in place for Northern Ireland between noon and 8pm.

According to the Met Office: "Whilst many areas will miss the heaviest showers, where they do occur 20 mm of rain could fall in a short period of time with perhaps up to 40 mm falling in 2 to 3 hours."