WOW - Women of Worth at Ballymoney Church of God

Hundreds of women from all walks of life, gathered in Ballymoney Church of God for the opening event of another W.O.W! weekend.

Women of all ages fellowshipped together while enjoying anointed worship, good fun, laughter and a tasty supper. Special guest Hayley Myles (Teen Challenge U.K) shared an inspirational message on the theme of “Amazing Love”.

On Sunday morning Hayley brought a challenging message entitled: “Restoring Identity”.

The evening service saw the Church filled to capacity as she shared her life story – a powerful testimony of God’s deliverance from a life of addiction and pain to a life of freedom and purpose.

Once again it was another W.O.W! weekend in Ballymoney Church of God.