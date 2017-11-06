‘Worst case of vandalism’ at Portstewart Lifeguards unit

Police are investigating criminal damage caused to the RNLI Lifeguards unit on Portstewart Strand.

RNLI Lifeguards, in a social media post, said the premises were heavily vandalised over the weekend.

“This is one of, if not the worst case of vandalism we have fallen victim to since the service began in 2011.

“This shows a complete disregard for the lifesaving work that we do and also for the fact that the RNLI is a charity which relies on the generosity of the public to fund our equipment,” RNLI Lifeguards stated.

“We ask if anyone has any information regarding this damage to please contact the Police Service of Northern Ireland.”

Condemning those responsible for damaging the hut and signs at the strand, Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald said: “The lifeguards and lifeboats provide an invaluable service to the public and work hard to keep everyone visiting the beach safe and help to save lives.

“Portstewart Strand is visited by many on a daily basis and it is disappointing that some individuals decide to deface the beach in this manner.

“I would appeal to anyone with information about those responsible for this act of vandalism to report it to the PSNI.”

Police can be contacted about the incident on 101 quoting reference 463 of the 6th of November .