Woodgreen community unites in petition demanding play park

An entire community has signed a petition demanding a play park.

The people of Woodgreen say local children have been deprived of proper play facilities for far too long, with 100 per cent of residents signing a petition urging the coundil to consider options for a new play park.

DUP have met Council officials at Woodgreen to hand over the petition.

Paul Frew DUP MLA stated: “There has been a need for facilities for children in the hamlet since I was young growing up close by.

“Land availability is a massive issue and continues to be so, but we hope something can be found.

Cllr William McCaughey agreed: “When I first started representing the people of Woodgreen this was the first issue on people’s minds.

“It has been a burning issue for so long.”

Cllr Beth Adger also added that the amount of young families in the area warranted the facilities.

She said: “I know most of the families in the area and the number of young people that have grown up and now have families of their own, means there is a demand for these play facilities. “