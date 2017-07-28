Woman who drove with excess alcohol ‘blemished’ 47-year clear record

A recently retired Ballymoney woman who was detected driving with excess alcohol in her breath “doesn’t know what came over on the night in question,” her solicitor told Coleraine Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Moyra Elizabeth Gowland (64), of Balnamore Road, who was detected at Coleraine’s Portstewart Road on Sunday July 2 this year.

A prosecutor said police saw a vehicle “weaving from left to right” and crossing the central white line and the defendant had an alcohol/breath level of 65, with the legal limit being 35.

The defence lawyer said it was her client’s first time ever before a court and it had also been the defendant’s first time in a police station which had caused her much anxiety. She said the defendant had been driving for 47 years with a clear record. Issuing a one-year road ban and £200 fine, District Judge Liam McNally said it was unfortunate she had “blemished” almost half a century of driving.