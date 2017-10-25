Woman’s guilty plea to thefts

A judge refused a prosecution bid to impose a condition on a 61-year-old woman, who has admitted shoplifting, which would have banned her from entering commercial premises unless accompanied by another adult.

At Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, October 23, District Judge Liam McNally said the condition was not needed for Joan Elizabeth Diamond, of Eglinton Street, Portrush, who pleaded guilty to two thefts, because he said if she re-offends she will be back in court anyhow.

The defendant, who had a record, has admitted stealing magazines and newspapers and groceries worth £13.32 from Bushmills Road Filling Station in Portrush on September 19 and magazines and newspapers worth £7.35 from the same outlet a week later.

Diamond pleaded guilty and the case was adjourned at Coleraine Magistrates Court until November 20 for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

She was released on £200 bail.