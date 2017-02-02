Windy Hall ban bail condition

A Coleraine woman charged with assaulting two people and damaging two doors has been banned from entering the Windy Hall area of the town as part of bail conditions.

Audrey McKeegan (30), of Glenvara Drive, is alleged to have committed the offences on January 8.

At Coleraine Magistrates Court, a police officer believed she could connect her to the charges. The defendant had her case adjourned to February 13, was released on her own bail of £300 and is also not allowed to drink alcohol.