William Pinkerton success

This year at William Pinkerton Memorial Primary School decided to give the pupils an opportunity to ‘shine’ at something new – and shine they did!!

The Dervock school entered 28 children into the Coleraine Speech and Drama Festivals.

To give the pupils the best possible opportunity they enlisted the help of Mrs Nikki Crowe, a trained speech and drama specialist. Nikki came into school faithfully every week and worked with the children to get the very best from each of them. The children loved this opportunity and showed great commitment to learning the poems and perfecting their performance.

For some children even getting on stage for the first time was a massive achievement and their confidence levels have soared. The school family are SO proud of what each and every one has accomplished.