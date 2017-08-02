Why you should visit Garvagh Forest this weekend...

Garvagh Development Trust is delighted to announce the launch of the Garvagh People’s Forest project as part of the Words in the Woods Festival being held in Garvagh.

Garvagh People’s Forest project is a 5-year project funded by the Big Lottery to grow Garvagh Forest “as a shared space where connections, friendships, skills and ideas can be nurtured bringing worth to people, place and the environment.”

Claire Millar, Project Lead, said: “This is a really exciting project for the wider Garvagh area and beyond. We have an amazing well-loved 600-acre forest which even includes a pyramid.

“There is so much potential to use this forest with people of all ages, our local schools, skills based programmes, health workers and the whole community.”

The Words in the Woods Festival includes a permanent drop-in space in Garvagh Community Building telling the story of the project, artists in local shops in Garvagh, Glenullin and Kilrea, a Stone Soup Gathering and barbecue this Friday, August 4 at the Pyramid and an interactive Fairy Tales Adventure in the Forest with the Big Telly this Saturday, August 5.

Karin Eyben, Development Lead, said: “Drop in at one of our events over the next two weeks and let us know what you think and any ideas you might have for what we could grow in Garvagh Forest and connect to people within and beyond Garvagh.”

For more information please contact Karin Eyben on 07966 202184, garvaghpeoplesforest@gmail.com or Facebook on Garvagh Community Building.