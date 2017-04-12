Why not enjoy local lamb?

Ulster Famers’ Union Deputy President Victor Chestnutt is encouraging consumers to choose local lamb this Easter for their family celebrations.

Mr Chestnutt, who rears sheep overlooking the Giant’s Causeway said: “Easter has traditionally been a time of the year when legs of lamb are a firm favourite for family get-togethers over the holiday period. We are at the start of a new season so you can be sure you are getting fresh, tasty, high quality lamb when you buy local. Northern Ireland has some excellent sheep farmers producing lamb to world leading standards, ensuring that the consumer gets the safe and healthy red meat that they deserve.”

Sheep farmers also play an invaluable role in managing our rural countryside. He added: “Many sheep farmers manage their flocks on our most scenic landscapes. From the Belfast hills, to the Antrim Glens, the Sperrins and the Mournes, all of these special places would not be the attractive landscapes they are today without the stewardship of our local sheep farmers. When you buy local lamb not only are you getting nutritious, delicious, safe, high quality meat but you are also showing your support for local farmers and the conservation work they do.”

While attractive for special occasions there is a plentiful supply of Northern Ireland lamb throughout the year. “Lamb is tasty, quick and easy to prepare, and a source of protein and iron; making it a great option for every day meals,” concluded Mr Chestnutt.