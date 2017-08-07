Whiterocks beach named one UK’s top picnic spots

Whiterocks beach, Portrush, has been revealed as one of top 10 picnic spots in UK in a new study.

Three Cliffs Bay in Gower, Wales, has been crowned the best British picnic destination for families, with Padley Gorge in Derbyshire claiming second place.

These are the results of research commissioned by digital entertainment service DisneyLife to encourage families to discover new places together and re-discover their favourites during the summer holidays.

A panel of parenting and travel experts created a shortlist of their top family picnic locations across the country, taking into account views and surroundings, accessibility, facilities and parking. This was then put to a public vote of 2,000 British parents to discover the ultimate spot.

And with 85% of us set to grab a hamper and head out at least once over the summer, and a quarter (25%) picnicking whenever the sun shines, we are a nation of picnic connoisseurs. In fact, 98% of those surveyed agree that going for a family picnic in a beautiful location is one of the best things to do in the holiday season.

The Top 20 family picnic spots in the UK, according to parents, are:

Three Cliffs Bay, Gower, Wales (22%)

Padley Gorge, Derbyshire (21%)

Aperporth Beach, Cardigan Bay, Wales (20%)

Roundhay Park, Leeds (19.6%)

Kyoto Gardens in Holland Park, London (19%)

Jubilee Gardens, Beer, Devon (18%)

Richmond Park, London (17%)

Whiterocks Beach, Portrush, County Antrim, Northern Ireland (17%)

Studland Beach, Dorset (17%)

Dolbadarn Castle, Snowdonia, Wales (16%)

Tarn Hows, Lake District (15%)

Stone Circles at Avebury, Wiltshire (15%)

Ashridge Estate, Hertfordshire (15%)

Flint Castle, Flintshire, Wales (15%)

Dovedale, Peak District (13%)

Birches Valley Forest Centre at Cannock Chase Forest, Staffordshire (13%)

Christ Church Meadow, Oxford (11%)

Boden Boo woodland, edge of the River Clyde by the Erskine Bridge, Erskine, Scotland (10%)

Bewl Water, Lamberhurts, Kent (10%)

Galloway Forest Park, Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland (9%)

The research also revealed we’re not creatures of habit, with nearly two thirds (60%) of us switching our picnic destinations each time we venture out for an alfresco feast. In fact, 36% of participants say they’re willing to drive over an hour away from home to discover the best picnic spot, with a dedicated 18% happy to travel more than two hours to secure that prime location.

And with a long drive on the cards, parents surveyed reveal that listening to music (53%) and watching movies or TV shows (43%) are the best sources of fun for their kids sitting in the back.

With nearly three in five parents (58%) preferring to prepare their picnics from scratch, DisneyLife has partnered with creative food blogger Grace Hall of ‘Eats Amazing’ fame, to create a range of bespoke Disney-themed picnics to further delight children this summer.

Chiara Cipriani from DisneyLife says: “Everyone needs a little bit of inspiration and Grace’s themed picnics are a lovely way to add a bit of DisneyLife magic to some family time. We hope this list of perfect picnic spots will encourage families to go on an adventure, and the journey made a bit more fun with the help of DisneyLife as they re-discover their Disney family favourites in and out of the home.”

Creative food blogger and mum Grace Hall says: “My kids and I love trying out new places for a picnic, and the locations on the list have certainly given me some ideas for fresh places to try out. I’ve loved designing the picnics inspired by just some of the movies and series available on DisneyLife, which will hopefully bring that extra something special for kids to enjoy on the day too - I’m looking forward to packing one up to enjoy ourselves soon!”