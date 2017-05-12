What’s on in Causeway Coast area?

Looking for something to do in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area?

Here’s a full listing...

Annual Motorbike Exhibition

Date: May 1– August 26 . Time: 9.00 -17.00 Mon – Sat (16.30 Fridays). Venue: Ballymoney Museum

Contact: ballymoneyvic@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk Tel: 028 2766 0230

The excitement of motorcycle road racing is celebrated here in a display of leathers, helmets, trophies, bikes and memorabilia form Local riders.

Vauxhall International North West 200

Saturday May 13 Race Day 9:15hrs – 19:00hrs. Venue: Portrush. Contact: info @northwest200.org Tel: 028 7035 5800

The Vauxhall International North West 200 attracts the finest line-up of road racers on the planet, drawing thousands of visitors to watch the festival of speed where stars like Guy Martin, Michael Dunlop and John McGuiness thrill 85,000 fans.

North West 200 Faces and Places Exhibition

Date: April 27 – August 26. Time: Mon, Thurs & Saturday 9.00-17.00 Friday 9.00 -16.30. This exhibition explores the racing heritage of the North West 200 featuring photographs and articles from the Chronicle and Constitution archives from 1977-1987, also on display will be a unique assortment of historic motorbikes, leathers, helmets and other bike memorabilia.

BBC Road Racing People Exhibition

Date: May 8 -31. Time: Mon, Thurs & Saturday 9.00-17.00 Friday 9.00 -16.30. Venue: Ballymoney Town Hall

Contact: ballymoneyvic@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk Tel: 028 2766 0230. Internationally renowned motorcycle racing photographer, Stephen Davison, reveals a world behind the racing line for a new BBC Northern Ireland photographic exhibition titled, Road Racing People, on display at Ballymoney Town Hall from 1 - 31 May.

Children’s Summer Decorations Drop-in- Art Workshop

Date: May 13. Time: 10.30 – 12.30. Venue: Sheskburn House, Ballycastle. Contact: Tel: 028 2076 2225

A special inter-generational opportunity for children aged 3+ years to come along with their family or carers and make summer-themed decorations together. The workshop will be led by tutor Jackie Dougan. This is a drop-in session so please come anytime between the times above and please note that all children should be accompanied by an adult throughout.

Damhead Miniature Railway

Date: May 13. Time: 12.00 – 17.00. Venue: 48 Damhead Road, Coleraine. Contact: rgetty@btinternet.com Tel: 07703 254 595. A miniature steam or diesel train ride. Picnic Facilities.

Causeway Speciality Market

Date: May 13. Time: 9.00 -16.00. Venue: The Diamond, Coleraine. Contact: colerainevic@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk Tel: 028 7034 4723. One of the largest outdoor markets in Northern Ireland

Roe Valley Sprint Triathlon

Date: May 13. Time: 10.00. Venue: Roe Valley Leisure Centre, Limavady. Contact: information@rvacc.co.uk Tel: 028 7776 0650

This popular event returns. www.triangletriathlon.club.com

Carrick-a-Rede Geology

Date: May 13. Time: 13.30 – 16.00. Venue: Carrick-a- Rede Rope Bridge, Ballintoy. Contact: carrickarede@nationaltrust.org.uk Tel 2076 9839. Learn about the fascinating geology along the coastline at Carrick-a –Rede with our volunteer Geologist Ian Enlander. Organised in partnership with Earth Science Ireland.

A Night in Nashville

Date: May 13. Time: 20.00. Venue: Roe Valley Arts Centre, Limavady. Contact: information@rvacc.co.uk Tel: 028 7776 0650

Three superb Nashville singer/songwriters perform original songs and tell the stories behind them, a great night out.

Stand Up Paddleboard River Trail

Date: May 15. Time: As booked 1.5 hour session. Venue: Swanns Bridge, River Roe, Limavady. Contact: info@longlinesurfschool.co.uk Tel: 07738 128507

Flow with Nature down the River Roe whilst learning the skills and techniques of this increasingly popular sport.

Price £30.

Eilish O’Carroll stars in live, Love, Laugh at the Riverside Theatre

Date: May 17. Time: 20.00. Venue: Riverside Theatre, Coleraine. Contact: r.mccloskey@ulster.ac.uk Tel: 028 7012 3123

Eilish O’Carroll is best known as Winnie McGoolan in her brother Brendan’s successful BBC sitcom ‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’. Eilish stars in ‘Live, Love, Laugh’ and comes into her own with a humorous, reflective look on her eventful life.

Anthony Toner Album Launch

Date: May 18. Time: 8pm. Venue: Flowerfield Arts Centre, Portstewart. Contact: info@flowerfield.org Tel: 7083 1400

The seventh Album from this local singer. A night of acoustic based music dealing with love, loss and happiness.

Riverbank Productions Presents: Treasure Island

Date: 19 th May. Time: 11.00 and 19.00. Venue: Roe Valley Arts Centre, Limavady. Contact: information@rvacc.co.uk Tel: 028 7776 0650

A musical adaptation of the classic pirate tale. Suitable for those aged 4 – 10 years to sing along to.

Bushmills Food Tour

Date: May 19 - 20. Time: 10.00 – 13.00. Venue: Bushmills Visitor Information Centre. Contact: northcoastwalking@gmail.com Tel: 028 2076 2024 Alt: 07718 276 612

A food tour of Bushmills, learning about local culture, whilst tasting some of the best foods and produce in theNorth of Ireland, served up by passionate owners and chefs. This town is a treasure trove of whiskey, salmon and potatoes.

Crusoes Jazz Night with Shawn Jones

Date: May 20. Time: 19.30. Venue: Crusoes Coffee Shop, Castlerock. Contact: crusoes@ Hotmail.co.uk Tel: 028 7084 9618

Shawn, who will be joined by the legendary Bob Gross (on bass), is the epitome of American Blues/Roots/Rock music. His skills as a seasoned songwriter, guitarist and vocalist make him one of the most dynamic and relevant artists on today’s music scene.

And Finally…. Phil Collins

Date: May 20. Time: 20.00. Venue: Riverside Theatre, Coleraine. Contact: r.mccloskey@ulster.ac.uk Tel: 028 7012 3123

‘And Finally ... Phil Collins’ is recognised throughout the industry as the market leaders and definitive Phil Collins & Genesis tribute show. They are celebrating their 10th anniversary together as they re-create all the classic hits.

Riada Triathlon

Date: May 21. Time: 9.30. Venue: Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre, Ballymoney. Contact: ballymoneytriathlonevents@gmail.com Tel: 028 2766 0260

A short pool swim triathlon suitable for all levels and experience but especially suitable for novices. Only a 10 length (250 metre) swim, a 10 mile cycle on a quiet country road and a 1 loop 2 mile run on public road and park paths. Low entry fee, ONLY £20! (No Triathlon Ireland One Day Licence required) and goodie bag for all entrants. Don’t miss out, enter now!