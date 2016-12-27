Weather: Temperatures to dip this week

It is forecasted that the temperature in Northern Ireland will become much colder for the final few days of 2016.

Unsettled weather and high winds caused some disruption on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day but it will now be replaced with much more calm but colder weather.

Over the festive period a string of low pressure systems from the Atlantic impacted upon Northern Ireland with Storm Barbara and Storm Conor bringing strong winds and rain. This came as a result of high pressure over Europe breaking down and the jet stream strengthening.

Temperatures are expected to dip as low as 5°C and 4°C on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

Weather forecasters predict it will stay dry over the next few days with some rain predicted on New Year’s Day.

Deputy Chief Operational Meteorologist Martin Young said: “After the recent stormy spell of weather, the UK should see a return to more settled conditions. However, with high pressure bringing lighter winds and lower temperatures we’ll see a return of frost and fog which could impact on people making journeys over the coming days.”