We’re inspiring future GAA stars!

More than 70 children from Loughgiel aged 9-11 took part in the inaugural ‘Irwin’s Bakery Ulster GAA Easter Camps’ during the holiday period.

The two-day camps were held at nine venues across Ulster, including Loughgiel GAA Club.

The Coaching Camps, which mark the beginning of a new partnership between Ulster GAA and Northern Ireland’s leading bakery, Irwin’s, saw young athletes receive expert coaching from Ulster GAA, which included hurling and football skills training - as well as a focus on developing other sporting and life skills in a fun-filled environment.

“It was great to see so many kids spending two days of their Easter holidays on the pitch working on new skills and staying active,” said Michael Hasson, President, Ulster GAA.

“I know both the children and the coaches really enjoyed it and I hope that we have inspired some future GAA stars!”

Colette Wilson, Head of Marketing, Irwin’s Bakery added, “We are delighted with the response for our first Ulster GAA Easter Camps! As a family bakery at the heart of the community, supporting grassroots sport has always been a focus for Irwin’s and we are always looking for ways to encourage a fit and healthy lifestyle among children and families. We would like to thank everyone for coming out to the Easter camps and we look forward to the roll out of the programme in the future.