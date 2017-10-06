WATCH: Pat’s incredible abseil down Belfast Castle

Last Sunday was cold and windy, as most of us stayed at home, warm and cosy - but not Ballymoney woman Pat Crossley who was abseiling 100 feet down the tower of Belfast Castle!

75-year-old Pat, who is well-known for her work with the MS Society, took on the challenge to raise funds for the society.

Although knowing the Castle well as she grew up in north Belfast, Pat admitted had not realised how many projections there were on the side of the tower.

“These all had to be carefully negotiated as I abseiled down, the wind blowing me round several times, but I so determined to reach the bottom safely that I didn’t even look over the magnificent views of Belfast Lough or the wonderful Castle gardens. “

Pat said the worst part was “going over the top which was really scary”, but with trained instructors giving both safety instructions and words of encouragement, she gently glided down the tower in six minutes.

Pat said she kept in mind why she was doing the abseil and this helped to allay her fears.

“People once diagnosed with MS must have similar fears of the unknown,” said Pat.

On landing safely, Pat commented that “the soft green grass had never been sweeter” and she enjoyed the thrill of hearing the crowd’s cheers of encouragement, including some of her MS Council colleagues and Northern Ireland MS Director Patricia Gordon.

Pat’s husband Rev Dr Gordon Gray was also cheering her on.

Pat is continuing with her fundraising and to date has reached £1,500. If you would like to support her efforts for MS research go to justgiving.com/fundraising/epcrossley