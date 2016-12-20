Watch: Dramatic footage of a cliff rescue at Giants Causeway

A Belgian tourist had to be winched to safety during a dramatic cliff rescue at the Giants Causeway yesterday.

The footage - taken by Coleraine Coastguard - shows the Coastguard Helicopter in the latter stages of a rescue. The Coastguard was called out to reports of a man in difficulties at a section of the attraction known as the Chimneys. It is understood he had tried to climb up from the coastal path. The incident happened on Monday afternoon, with Coleraine Coastguard sharing footage of the rescue on their Facebook page. A post on their Facebook page says: “TOURIST WINCHED TO SAFETY: if you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to work with a Coastguard Helicopter at close quarters, this short video, shot during the latter stages of a rescue at the Giant’s Causeway on 19th December, will give you some idea of the awesome power of these magnificent machines- in this case CG Rescue 999, working closely with Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard Rescue Teams.”