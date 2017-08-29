Search

WATCH: down memory lane with the Times

Take a walk down memory lane with the Times.

Here’s a slideshow of some memories from the 90s...

Enthusiasts who took part in an aerobics workout at Coleraine Leisure Centre to raise funds for Help the Aged in March 1993.

Enthusiasts who took part in an aerobics workout at Coleraine Leisure Centre to raise funds for Help the Aged in March 1993.