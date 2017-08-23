Walker family ‘walk the talk’ for Chest, Heart and Stroke

Claire Walker, her mum Priscilla and Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke’s Causeway Support Group members Lorna Wilmont and Isobel Houston are urging as many people as possible to put on their best walking shoes and take part in the NICHS Causeway Coast Walk on Saturday, September 23.

Claire and Priscilla have been strong supporters of NICHS since Claire’s brother William, passed away in May 2011, aged 25, of heart failure.

William was born with Congenital Heart Disease and was due to have an aortic valve replacement just two weeks after his passing.

Claire said: “William was a member of Moycraig Young Farmers and Coleraine & District Motor Club, he was such a part of the community and just loved by everyone.”

The Walker family has now raised an incredible £23,000 for the charity.

“We wanted to raise money for NICHS in William’s memory because of heart conditions like the one he lived with but also because it helps keep us close to him”.

Lorna Wilmont from NICHS Causeway Support Group said: “It’s thanks to support from local people like the Walkers that NICHS is able to provide the support that it does. We are so thankful for them and hope that their story will encourage others to get involved.”

NICHS Community and Events Co-ordinator Danielle Hollinger, said: “I cannot wait to get out into the community and meet the people who support us. Without our supporters we wouldn’t be able to provide the live changing services that we do.”

Danielle will be attending the Causeway Coast Walk and said: “This is my second year working at the Causeway Coast Walk and I’m really looking to it again this year. Although I live pretty close to the coast I have never really taken the time to explore it but walking the route last year gave me a great opportunity to really experience the beauty of the coast.”

If you would like to take part and raise vital funds for NICHS why not come along and take part in either the 13 or 26 mile walk along the stunning Causeway Coast, taking in iconic sites such as Whitepark Bay, Ballintoy Harbour and the Giant’s Causeway.

The Causeway Coast Walk is professionally organised by 26 Extreme, and includes a medal, t-shirt, and a celebratory feed at the finish!

As always, there will be a high level of support en route and walkers can also act as cheer leaders to the runners taking part in the marathon on the day.

If you would like to register for the event or for more information please visit, https://nichs.org.uk/support-us/challenge- events/causewaywalk/ or call 02890 320 184.