Vintage tea party for Volunteers’ Week

Vintage Tea Parties are being held in Limavady, Portrush, Ballycastle and Ballymoney to mark Volunteers’ Week.

The celebrations, organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, in collaboration with Causeway Volunteer Centre and Limavady Volunteer Centre, are a way to thank local volunteers who give up their time to work in the community.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Alderman Maura Hickey, said: “The efforts of our community and voluntary sector cannot be underestimated. We have so many willing volunteers who do so much, and this is our way of celebrating the difference they make.”

Mary McNickle from Causeway Volunteer Centre contined: “Volunteers’ Week, which runs from June 1st until June 7th, is an annual reminder for us to show our appreciation to all volunteers. They do amazing work and it’s heart-warming to bring the whole community together to say a collective ‘thank you’.”

Ashleen Schenning, from Limavady Volunteer Centre added: “Volunteers are at the heart of our community, and without them many organisations would cease to exist. This is our opportunity to give something back to them.”

The Tea Parties will be held in Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre, Limavady on Monday 5th June from 2pm - 4pm, the Arcadia Ballroom, Portrush on Tuesday 6th June from 2pm - 4pm, and at the Town Hall in Ballymoney on the same day from 7pm - 9pm. The final event takes place in Ramoan Parish Hall in Ballycastle on Wednesday 7th June from 2pm – 4pm.

Invitations to the tea parties will be sent directly to all community organisations throughout the Borough within the next few weeks. For further information please contact Causeway Volunteer Centre on 028 7035 8265 or email volunteer@causewayvc.org.