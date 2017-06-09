Vikings invade Ballycastle

BREAKING NEWS - Ballycastle was invaded by Vikings last week.
Well, the friendly sort anyway!
It was all part of the festivities at the Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival and Kevin McAuley was on hand to capture the event in photographs.
