One of the most popular events at the recent Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival was Ballycastle’s version of the TV show Can’t Cook Won’t Cook.

Even the Mayor Alderman Maura Hickey got in on the action.

Shauna McFaul gets the Mayor Councillor Maura Hickey geared up for the event the Can't Cook, Won't Cook event at the Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival at Ballycastle. Picture: Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Photographer Kevin McAuley was on hand to capture all the fun...