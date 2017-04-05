‘Very jealous’ partner given suspended jail term for assault

A woman ended up with cuts and her mobile phone was damaged after her “very jealous” partner ended up struggling with her on the floor of their living room as he tried to see texts, which a defence lawyer alleged, were being sent to another man she met earlier at a party.

Adrian Giermel (29), of Kirkview Close, Ballymoney, appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, April 3 and pleaded guilty to charges of assaulting his partner and also causing criminal damage to her phone.

The incident happened in November last year when, a prosecutor said, police received a report of an ongoing domestic incident and the woman told police her “very jealous” partner had tried to grab her phone to read a text message and the couple had ended up struggling on the ground.

Defence solicitor Derwin Harvey claimed the woman was texting “a gentleman she met at the party” and the couple had an argument which “got out of hand” but Giermel, a joiner, and his partner are still together.

District Judge Peter King said the domestic setting was an aggravating feature and he told Giermel: “No matter how jealous you may feel it is never appropriate to behave in this way.”

He said his concern was about protecting Giermel’s partner from any repeat as he imposed a three months jail term, suspended for a year.