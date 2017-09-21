Used illegal substances to cope with ‘tragic’ loss of father, court told

A Coleraine man’s lawyer said his client started using illegal substances to cope with the loss of his father who died in tragic circumstances last December.

The comment was made at Coleraine Magistrates Court where John Brendan Doherty (32), of Silverthorn Avenue, appeared in relation to possessing cannabis in August this year.

A prosecutor said the defendant was found with £20 worth of the Class B drug and told police it helped him cope with “stresses in life”. The defence lawyer said that was a reference to the bereavement of the defendant’s father in “tragic circumstances” and because he had “acute difficulties” in dealing with his loss he started using substances.

District Judge Peter King told the defendant whilst he was sympathetic about the bereavement, “your way of dealing with it is getting you into increasing trouble”. He said the defendant had left court in June with a suspended sentence and just a few months later was back.

Doherty was put on Probation for a year and also will have to do 75 hours of unpaid work. The judge said he would not activate the suspended jail term of two months but said he was increasing the suspended period from two years to three years.