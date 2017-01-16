Ulster Scots broadcasting training

Ulster-Scots programming has seen a boom in recent years with Northern Screen’s Ulster-Scots Broadcast Fund (USBF) supporting 85.8 hours of television in the five years to January 2016.

To meet this demand in Ulster-Scots programming it is essential to have individuals who have a connection to Ulster-Scots and the skills to make great programmes, which is why Northern Ireland Screen is running its first USBF New Entrant Training Scheme.

They are looking for motivated, passionate storytellers to take part in this training scheme.

No specific academic qualifications are needed but they do want creative people who can bring fresh ideas to programme-making and who have an interest in the Ulster-Scots language, heritage and culture.

Anyone who gains a place on the USBF New Entrant Training Scheme will be given a 12 month contract (minimum wage), running from April 2017 to March 2018.

Anyone gaining a place will have the opportunity to work on USBF projects where you will be introduced to the craft of storytelling including how to research, develop and pitch an idea, through to planning and organising a film shoot.

Successful applicants will be trained and developed for a career in the screen industry and will be assigned a senior industry mentor.

The film and TV industry is known to be quite a stressful industry with tight production schedules and delivery of programmes, so ideally you need to be able to work under pressure as at times you will be expected to work unconventional hours and to tight deadlines.

You must be able to work flexibly.

The successful candidates will initially undertake some introductory training sessions delivered by highly experienced industry professionals to help prepare them for their first placement.

There will be additional training sessions and masterclasses during the 12 month programme.

Applications are open now.

Details of how to apply can be found on the Northern Ireland Screen website.

Deadline for receipt of applications is Wednesday, February 8.

www.colerainetimes.co.uk

www.ballymoneytimes.co.uk