Travel agents from ‘Down Under’ enjoy the sunshine!

Eight travel agents from Australia and New Zealand have been exploring Northern Ireland this week.

They were the lucky winners of a competition run by Tourism Ireland, in conjunction with Emirates, during Tourism Ireland’s sales mission ‘Down Under’ in late 2016.

The travel agents were here as guests of Tourism Ireland and Tourism NI – experiencing at first-hand what Northern Ireland has to offer for holidaymakers from Australia and New Zealand.

Travel agents continue to play an important role in Australia and New Zealand and are important sources of holiday inspiration – seeding ideas about potential destinations during their clients’ decision process, planning and booking. So, the aim of the visit is to educate and enthuse them about Northern Ireland – so they are better equipped to sell the destination to their clients when they return home.

The group’s packed itinerary included a visit to Titanic Belfast and a drive along the Causeway Coastal Route.

Sofia Hansson, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Australia and New Zealand, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to bring these travel agents from Australia and New Zealand to Northern Ireland, to immerse them in our culture and discover some of the many great things to see and do here.

“Working with the influential travel trade is a key element of Tourism Ireland’s promotional programme in Australia and New Zealand – so fact-finding visits like this are really important. Our aim is that when the travel agents return home, they will be even more enthusiastic about the destination, helping to secure a greater share of their business for Northern Ireland.”