Casualties hospitalised after collision

Five people were taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in the region yesterday.

Members of Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) responded to the collision involving two cars at Mussenden Road, Castlerock at approximately 6:07pm on Monday, October 30.

Detailing the incident, a NIFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to release a 30-year-old man from one car. Four other casualties were out of the other vehicle on arrival of FRS.

“All casualties were taken to hospital by ambulance. Fire crews from Coleraine station attended the incident.”