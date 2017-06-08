Trade Secrets exhibition in Coleraine

A new exhibition celebrating the history of the high street in Coleraine has opened in the Town Hall.

Showcasing the memories and experiences of local shops and traders, the exhibition is inspired by the Big Telly theatre company’s Trade Secrets project.

The project encouraged local people to share their stories of Coleraine which led to the creation of inventive and imaginative boxes. The public can view boxes from shops including Dixons, McAtamney Butchers, Waterstones and Whoosh.

The project was funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund, with support from Coleraine Museum.

Alongside the display, visitors can also explore the Irish History Starts Here exhibition which reveals the history of Coleraine through objects and artefacts. Mountsandel, the oldest known settlement in Ireland, the Bronze Age village in Portrush and the Plantation of Coleraine are other museum highlights. A new free play area for children including puzzles, books and musical instruments is also available.

The exhibition is open from 11am - 4pm, Tuesday to Saturday, until June 24.

For further information please contact Sarah Carson, Collections Access Officer, at Coleraine Museum by ringing 028 7034 7213 or email sarah.carson@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk.