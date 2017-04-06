Tourism NI welcomes journalists to the land of links and legends

Sports and travel journalists from a host of influential publications enjoyed a Causeway Coast golf themed familiarisation trip to Northern Ireland facilitated by Tourism NI.

The group of 14 keen golfers from titles including Golf Month, Golf News, Daily Mirror, Scottish Sun and the Daily Mail enjoyed a round of golf at Portstewart Golf Club ahead of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open to be held at the prestigious seaside club July 6-9 this year. The trip arranged by Tourism NI in association with Tourism Ireland also arranged for the group to visit the Giant’s Causeway before stopping off for a bite to eat at Harry’s Shack ahead of a round at Portrush Golf Club.

Eimear Callaghan Tourism NI Golf Marketing Manager commented; “ As we gear up for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open this summer we were delighted to host this influential group of journalists to practice at Portstewart where, in just a few months, our local golf heroes Rory McIlroy, Darren Clarke and Graeme McDowell will step up to the tee. This trip will result in extensive cross platform media coverage and will project positive images and reviews of our world class golf product across the UK. We hope the reach and subsequent impact of this trip will encourage readers of the various publications to visit Northern Ireland.”

For more information, please visit https://www.discovernorthernireland.com/things-to-do/activities/golf/golf/