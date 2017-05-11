Tourism Ireland campaign with The Daily Telegraph highlights Causeway Coastal Route

A Tourism Ireland campaign is under way in The Daily Telegraph, showcasing Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland to GB holidaymakers.

An article which appeared on Saturday, 6 May, titled ‘Be a wild rover along Ireland’s dramatic coast’, highlighted the Causeway Coastal Route and the Wild Atlantic Way.

The campaign also includes a specially-created ‘Indulge in Ireland’ hub on The Telegraph website, which includes 28 different articles, which are being promoted via online advertising.

Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Deputy Head of Great Britain, said: “Our partnership with The Daily Telegraph is another excellent opportunity to highlight our superb driving routes, including the Causeway Coastal Route and the Wild Atlantic Way.

“Tourism Ireland is actively promoting longer-stay holidays and encouraging travellers to come and discover the island of Ireland by car. Visitors who use a car on holidays tend to stay longer, spend more and are more likely to visit more than one region.