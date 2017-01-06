Top Bushmills chef to unveil solo project this summer

One of the UK’s leading chefs is set to open her own London restaurant later this year.

Clare Smyth, from Bushmills, is reported to have secured a site in Notting Hill for her solo venture.

The new 60-seater restaurant in a Victorian building on Kensington Park Road is due to be unveiled this summer.

David Rawlinson, director at specialist agent Restaurant Property, who acted on behalf of the award-winning chef, said: “Clare has been looking for about a year for this type of site to come up and the former Notting Hill Brasserie ticked all the boxes.”

Originally from Whitepark Road in the north coast village, Clare has enjoyed a glittering career becoming the first woman in the UK to hold three Michelin stars during her time at Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in Chelsea.

She has also been honoured by royalty for her expertise, receiving an MBE in 2013 for her commitment to the hospitality sector.

Speaking at the time, Clare said: “When I received the news of my MBE, I couldn’t believe it. it is such as honour to be recognised by my country in this way. British gastronomy is some of the very best in the world and I am very proud to be British.”

Clare, who attended Dunluce School, also had the distinction of receiving a perfect ten score by the Good Food Guide.