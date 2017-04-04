‘Timed tickets’ plan for Carrick-a-Rede

The National Trust is to introduce ‘timed tickets’ at the world famous Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge.

The new system has been developed in response to significant growth in visitor numbers over recent years and, in addition to ensuring ongoing conservation of this iconic attraction, it will also seek to improve the overall visitor experience, minimise congestion along the Causeway Coastal route and manage health and safety at the site.

The new Timed Ticket system will be in operation from 7 April and will allow visitors to purchase tickets from 9.15am in time for the bridge opening at 9.30am, with the last ticket sale at 6.15pm during peak season.

Frank Devlin, from the National Trust commented, “As a conservation charity we are committed to preserving and protecting our special places and spaces for everyone to enjoy.

“With tremendous visitor growth to the site over recent years we were keen to identify solutions that will enhance the visitor experience; ensure that we are keeping everyone safe whilst also addressing the important conservation requirements.

“The introduction of timed tickets will enable us to manage the increasing volume of visitors to the Carrick-a-Rede island. All visitors will be required to present their tickets at their allocated time period, before crossing the bridge. “The bridge itself is 18 inches wide and can only accommodate eight people at one time, however we are confident the new system, which will be reviewed on an ongoing basis throughout the season, will benefit those visiting the site.”

Timed tickets which will be sold at the site are only valid on the day of purchase and cannot be pre-booked – time slots will only be released once the previous slot is full. More information at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/carrick-a-rede.

Meanwhile, RTÉ Radio 1’s Tubridy Show has taken up an invitation by the National Trust to discover the delights of the Causeway Coast’s attractions, including the bridge.