Threw police cone through window of woman’s house

A Portstewart man who threw a police cone threw a woman’s window has been given three months in jail, suspended for a year.

David Ferguson (51), of Convention Avenue, appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Friday, April 28 and admitted causing criminal damage to the window pane belonging to Wilma Dunford.

The incident happened on March 8, 2014, and the defendant has been ordered to pay restitution of £200.

A prosecutor said between 9-10pm on the date in question, Wilma and Mark Dunford were leaving ‘Wetherspoons’ and there was a “verbal altercation” with Ferguson who was known to them.

The Dunfords returned home and Wilma Dunford heard a smashing sound at the front of her house at 11.10pm and she saw the window was broken and a police cone lying in the living room.

She could hear somebody calling “Wilma, Wilma” and recognised Ferguson’s voice and pressed a “panic alarm” in the house and police arrived.

Officers saw the defendant lying in a lane way with a head injury and he told police he injured himself falling.

During a police interview, Ferguson denied breaking the window and claimed he had got a lift to the property with Wilma Dunford before being asked to leave.

The case had previously been listed as a court contest and previously Coleraine Court was told a “Mr Dunford” who was set to be a prosecution witness was serving time in Magilligan Prison.

The contest did not go ahead as Ferguson subsequently pleaded guilty to the charge on March 27.

A defence lawyer told the court on April 28 Ferguson could not do Community Service because of health reasons.

He claimed there had been an earlier assault and Ferguson would say he was reacting to that.

The lawyer said Ferguson is unlikely to be back in court as his lifestyle had changed and he is now “helping” people with addictions.

Imposing a suspended jail term, Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare told Ferguson, who had a record: “Whatever happened that night you allowed your temper to get the better of you.”