Thirteen proves to be lucky for Yvonne

The number 13 is certainly not an unlucky number for Ballymoney woman Yvonne Young who recently finished a very close second place as she celebrated her 13th Race for Life at Stormont.

Yvonne completed the 5k event in 22 minutes, just one minute behind the winner.

“I do the Race for Life in memory of my dad,” said Yvonne, “who died when I was just 7 years old.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring series of 5k, 10k, and Pretty Muddy events which raises millions of pounds every year to help fund life-saving research.

This year’s event, which took place on Sunday, May 28, was hosted by Cool FM’s popular breakfast show presenters Rebecca McKinney, Paulo Ross and Pete Snodden, who cheered everyone on as they crossed the start line. The boys were certainly not afraid to get in touch with their feminine side as they donned pink tutus donated from the crowd!

Stormont was a sea of pink as thousands of women joined together to help beat cancer sooner. There were tears and laughter, but the camaraderie was absolutely amazing. Each person has their own reason for being there but they support each other all the way.

Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work relies on the public’s support. Thanks to the generosity of its supporters, the charity was able to spend around £3 million last year in Northern Ireland on some of the UK’s leading scientific and clinical research - helping more men, women and children survive.

Jean Walsh, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for Northern Ireland said: “By taking part in Race for Life, women can help raise funds for crucial research and make a real difference in the fight against cancer.

“Every step participants take together will help to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured. Money raised - whether it’s £20 or £200 - will help Cancer Research UK scientists find new ways to treat cancer and save more lives.”

One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives, but the good news is more people are surviving the disease now than ever before.

Jean continued: “Every day, someone in Northern Ireland is diagnosed with cancer. It’s time to unite, join the fight and help beat cancer sooner.”