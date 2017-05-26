Third Green Flag for Kylemore Nursery School

Kylemore Nursery School in Coleraine has been awarded a prestigious Eco-Schools Green Flag, for the third time, by the environmental charity Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful.

The Eco-Schools Programme is the world’s largest Environmental Education programme and aims to make environmental awareness and action an intrinsic part of the life and ethos of a school.

Eco-Schools work through a simple seven-step process resulting in the programme becoming central to the school’s ethos. Schools can choose from ten eco-topics ranging from litter and waste to energy, biodiversity and transport to name a few. Eco-Schools work towards achieving awards - bronze, silver and the prestigious Green Flag.

The internationally recognised Green Flag is this highest award given to Eco-Schools and symbolises excellence in the field of environmental activity.

Principal, Marian McCouaig and staff would like to thank the parents/grandparents and children for all their hard work in the garden and recycling.

The International Eco-Schools Programme is operated in Northern Ireland by Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful and is a free to enter programme. Please visit www.eco-schoolsni.org for further information.