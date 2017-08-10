The pipes, the pipes are calling us all to Portrush!

The sound of pipes and drums will soon ring out across Portrush when the town hosts the annual North West Pipe Band Championships and Champion of Champions competition event this Friday and Saturday, August 18 and 19.

As a growing summer sensation, the competition in Portrush takes place the week after the World Championships in Scotland, marking the conclusion of the piping season. It will provide an opportunity for pipe bands from Northern Ireland and the border counties to showcase their silverware during the town parade.

The event, organised by the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association (RSPBA) Northern Ireland Branch, funded by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and in association with Causeway Chamber of Commerce will see a number of bands performing over the weekend in a wide range of categories. The main attraction on the Saturday will see participants joined by the Drum Majors in competition from 11.00am at Ramore Head Recreation Grounds.

Live music will commence at 8pm on Saturday evening prior to the skies coming alive at 10pm with a spectacular fireworks display.

The Annual Highland Dancing Competition in Portrush will also be held and will host over 80 dancers from Northern Ireland, Scotland and Canada.

This event will take place in the marquee at Kerr’s Street Green, Portrush on Friday, August 18. Registration for competitors begins at 9am, with the dancing commencing at 10am. visit www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com