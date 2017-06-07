The Great Big Walk takes a dip!

Two charity walkers enjoyed a bracing dip in the north Atlantic when they visited the Arcadia Bathing Club in Portrush.

The Great Big Walk started on May 29 with ten walkers setting out on an adventure that spans the UK, connecting people and celebrating community all along the way.

The Great Big Walk is funded by the National lottery and will highlight the rich diversity of communities that make up the backbone of the UK and celebrate all we have in common.

The two Northern Ireland walkers are Olivia Cosgrove, the founder of Row the Erne, and volunteer with Refugee Rescue, and Noel Johnston, who holds the record for walking the Ulster Way in 28 days.

Olivia Cosgrove explained that she was inspired to walk by her experiences working on The Big Lunch in her area. She sees The Great Big Walk as ‘a storytelling pilgrimage’ with communities in Northern Ireland.

Olivia said: “I am excited about walking through England and Northern Ireland to meet ‘battery chargers’, all passionate about what they do, people who … are now having an impact on their communities.

“Their work is often a quiet but constant pulse steadily recharging the batteries of others. I want to meet, acknowledge and become inspired by these people. I want to carry their story to the next town, I know it will feed my journey.”

The teams will travel home, finishing simultaneously on Sunday, June 18 in Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales, Cornwall and London.

Every day, the walkers and their supporters will visit different community projects and initiatives and will spend time with the extraordinary people who go the extra mile to bring communities together.

The Great Big Walk visited Arcadia Bathing Club in Portrush for a Great Big Swim.

Arcadia Bathing Club is a great community group that builds community spirit by swimming together in the freezing Atlantic!

People can get involved in The Great Big Walk by showing support and cheering the walkers along their way and join The Big Lunch on June 18. https://www.edenprojectcommunities.com/the-great-big-walk