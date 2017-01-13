The Fix raise over £2k from reunion gig

A remarkable £2,389.65 was raised when Portrush band The Fix reformed after 25 years to play a special Christmas comeback show in aid of Alzheimer’s Research UK.

The three-piece rock outfit performed to a full house at Kiwi’s Brew Bar in the town where a combination of raffle proceeds, online donations and contributions from music fans keen for their Fix of nostalgia resulted in a huge final total.

It was a quarter of a century since singer and guitarist Jonny Lennox and bassist Paul Beattie last played a full set together after a run of memorable performances in the late 1980s and early 1990s at Kelly’s Portrush. They were joined for their return gig by new member Peter Jameson on drums and percussion.

This week Jonny returned to Kiwi’s Brew Bar to display a cheque for the final total, assisted by the bar’s owner Kris Charteris.

Jonny Lennox, frontman of The Fix, said: “It was a wonderful night and we are indebted to everyone who helped to make it happen. In particular, I want to thank the many businesses that provided raffle prizes, Kris for providing the venue and, of course, everyone who turned up on the night or who made donations to our JustGiving page.

“We have kept this open at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Alzheimer-raffle-Portrush for anyone who wants to make a late contribution.

“Most importantly, it was fantastic to raise so much money to assist in the battle against dementia. Alzheimer’s Research UK do great work and we are proud to have done our little bit to help them.”

Kris Charteris, owner of Kiwi’s Brew Bar, said: “It was a fabulous occasion and a privilege to host it. I know the boys put in countless hours of rehearsals to ensure they were able to rekindle the old magic. The audience’s reaction demonstrated that all the effort was worth it together, of course, with the incredible amount of money the gig raised. Having relocated their guitars after 25 years, I hope they now keep them out for a while.”