Tesco launches refurbished store

Tesco Northern Ireland has invested £2.2 million in the refurbishment of its new look store in Ballymoney, to give its customers an unparalleled shopping experience, including the refit of the fresh-food section, with a new deli and bakery counter.

Renowned for its fresh food and support of local suppliers, Tesco NI has worked to bring even more quality local produce to its stores, customers now benefit from an extended grocery range with an even greater variety of fresh fruits and vegetables.

The store, which currently employs 175 staff, has seen a complete revamp of the beers, wines and spirits department. With 20% more space, and now offers customers more choice, including many locally sourced craft beers, ciders and spirts and a new range of non-alcoholic beverages.

The new state-of-the-art bakery offers fresh bread, cakes and pastries to customers; made in-store every day. The new premium deli now offers a greater selection of fresh, local produce while offering great value.

Customers’ shopping experience is enhanced with new low level shelving across the shop floor, an extended F&F clothing department, new phone-shop and complete refurbishment of the outside of the store. The greater floor area makes the store much more user friendly for customers.

All new refrigerators have been installed throughout the store, as well as a new lighting system which brightens the shop for more pleasant shopping experience. The checkout system has also been updated for a faster and generally more efficient check-out.

Committed to offering its customers the best shopping experience, Tesco NI listened to customer feedback when approaching the refurbishment.

“We’ve taken on direct customer feedback when designing the fit-out of the store and are very proud of the outcome. The extended grocery range gives our customers an array of choice for quality local produce and the new state-of-the-art low level fittings will make their shopping experience much more pleasant. We would like to thank our customers and colleagues who have put up with the disruption and look forward to welcoming new customers to our new and improved store in the coming weeks,” said Derek Loughlin, Store Manager, Tesco Ballymoney.

To celebrate the refurb, the Ballymoney store launched a competition with local schools, asking pupils to design a 3D impression of what they think the new shop should look like.

“Leaney Primary School in Ballymoney was chosen as the winning school and we’re delighted to have them with us on the Thursday 25th May at 10am for the official reopening of the new look shop.”

For more information on local Northern Irish food, visit www.tasteni.com, Tesco Northern Ireland’s new online magazine that celebrates local food and drink.