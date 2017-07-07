Teddy Bears’ picnic at Flowerfield

If you go down to Flowerfield Park on Saturday, July 22, you’re sure of a big surprise!

Everyone is invited to come along to the free Teddy Bears’ Picnic and Open House Tour taking place from 12pm-3pm.

In the beautiful surroundings of Flowerfield Arts Centre, families can enjoy live music, balloon-modelling, face-painting, performance poetry, storytelling sessions and a special reading from local author Clare Savage who will present her new book Magical Masquerade.

The afternoon will also offer a range of free creative activities for children including pottery demonstrations, glass making workshops and 3D printing classes. Some of the children’s unique art work may be chosen to go on display at the Arts Centre.

Families are invited to enjoy their picnic, sit on the grass and bring as many teddy bears as they want. With ‘The Big Telly Theatre Company’ on hand to mend and comfort any sick bears at The Bear Hospital, they will be whisked away in the amBEARlance for some tender loving care throughout the afternoon.

Staff at Flowerfield Arts Centre will be giving guided tours of the building, providing information on how the centre has developed since the original period house. Having graced Portstewart for so many years, it is now a remarkable modern facility boasting craft studios, a FabLab performance space, galleries and a brilliant family zone.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird OBE, said: “Flowerfield is a fantastic family facility, and it provides a wonderful location for this event which is sure to be a day filled with fun for everyone. We’re looking forward to welcoming you all.”

Desima Connolly, Cultural Facilities Development Manager, said “We thought hosting a Teddy Bears’ Picnic as part of our Open House days is the perfect way to honour songwriter Jimmy Kennedy and his local associations, particularly as he wrote the lyrics to the internationally known Teddy Bears’ Picnic. This is a fantastic way for everyone to see what Flowerfield has to offer, meet the team and enjoy a wonderful day out. We have another Open House on Saturday, August 26 from 12noon-3pm with lots more free creative fun for all!”

If you would like further information on Flowerfield Open House days, please speak to the team on 028 7083 1400 or pop in to the Centre and collect your summer events guide.